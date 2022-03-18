Market data suggests positive returns on Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

At the end of the latest market close, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) was valued at $2.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.22 while reaching the peak value of $2.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.22. The stock current value is $2.62.Recently in News on February 27, 2022, Society Pass (SoPa) Adds Vietnam’s Handycart To Its Next-Generation Digital Ecosystem and Loyalty Platform. via NewMediaWire — Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: “SOPA”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform today, announced that it has acquired Dream Space Trading Company Limited (“Dream Space”), the operator of Handycart, a leading online grocery delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam. The newly acquired company will be integrated into SoPa’s F&B delivery vertical with SoPa’s existing merchant software platform #HOTTAB. Handycart founder and CEO, Seo Jun Ho, has been named Head of the new Business Unit managing both Handycart and #HOTTAB in Vietnam. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Society Pass Incorporated shares are logging -96.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $77.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1098394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) recorded performance in the market was -74.83%, having the revenues showcasing -34.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.63M.

The Analysts eye on Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Society Pass Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Society Pass Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.83%. The shares increased approximately by 7.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.99% during last recorded quarter.