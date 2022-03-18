Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP). It is currently valued at $52.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $52.6399, after setting-off with the price of $51.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.97.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Icahn Enterprises Announces Increase in Tender Offer Price for Southwest Gas Tender Offer. IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the “Offeror”), announced today an increase in the purchase price to be paid in its cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Common Stock”), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company” or “Southwest Gas”), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Rights Agreement”), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the “Rights” and, together with the Common Stock, the “Shares”), to $82.50 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Offer Price”). You can read further details here

Icahn Enterprises L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.73 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $49.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) full year performance was -10.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares are logging -15.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.93 and $61.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 874063 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) recorded performance in the market was 5.71%, having the revenues showcasing 4.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.38B, as it employees total of 19500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Icahn Enterprises L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.36, with a change in the price was noted -4.51. In a similar fashion, Icahn Enterprises L.P. posted a movement of -7.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 462,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IEP is recording 1.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.79.

Trends and Technical analysis: Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

Raw Stochastic average of Icahn Enterprises L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.29%, alongside a downfall of -10.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.99% during last recorded quarter.