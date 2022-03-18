Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG), which is $8.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.44 after opening rate of $7.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.55 before closing at $7.51.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2022 to holders of record as of March 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Douglas Elliman Inc. shares are logging -34.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.50 and $12.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 840265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) recorded performance in the market was -27.39%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 648.96M, as it employees total of 775 workers.

Analysts verdict on Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOUG is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Douglas Elliman Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Douglas Elliman Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.39%. The shares increased approximately by 17.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.58% in the period of the last 30 days.