Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 134.18K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN), which is $1.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.10 after opening rate of $0.7099 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7099 before closing at $0.68.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or the “Company”) (NYSE:XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced that on March 8, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Xinyuan’s investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com/financials/annual-reports and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Xinyuan’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to irteam@xyre.com (mailto: irteam@xyre.com). You can read further details here

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $0.5450 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) full year performance was -65.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares are logging -72.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 953239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) recorded performance in the market was 65.10%, having the revenues showcasing 28.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.01M, as it employees total of 1947 workers.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7870, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -6.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 150,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XIN is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.41.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.08%, alongside a downfall of -65.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 55.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.41% during last recorded quarter.