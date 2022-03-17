Why is New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) up 4.21% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) was valued at $13.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.47 while reaching the peak value of $13.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.25. The stock current value is $13.36.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021,

Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Investment Income of $0.31 per Share,

Declares First Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.30 per Share. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and reported fourth quarter net investment income of $0.31 per weighted average share. At December 31, 2021, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.49, compared to $13.26 at September 30, 2021 and $12.62 at December 31, 2020. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter distribution of $0.30 per share, which will be payable on March 31, 2022 to holders of record as of March 17, 2022. For additional details related to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com. You can read further details here

New Mountain Finance Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.09 on 03/14/22, with the lowest value was $12.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) full year performance was 4.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are logging -5.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.24 and $14.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 549879 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) recorded performance in the market was -2.48%, having the revenues showcasing -1.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B.

Specialists analysis on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the New Mountain Finance Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, New Mountain Finance Corporation posted a movement of -4.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 284,455 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

Raw Stochastic average of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.37%, alongside a boost of 4.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.84% during last recorded quarter.