The clock is ticking: Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS). It is currently valued at $6.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.97, after setting-off with the price of $6.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.88.Recently in News on March 4, 2022, Pardes Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential unboosted novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), today announced the granting of an inducement award under the Pardes’ 2022 Inducement Plan on March 2, 2022 to its new Chief Executive Officer, Thomas G. Wiggans. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the award was approved by Pardes’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to Mr. Wiggans’ entry into employment with Pardes as its CEO. You can read further details here

Pardes Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.88 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.54 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) full year performance was -34.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -61.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.54 and $17.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1159439 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) recorded performance in the market was -58.16%, having the revenues showcasing -36.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 427.30M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pardes Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.20, with a change in the price was noted -3.19. In a similar fashion, Pardes Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -31.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRDS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pardes Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.64%, alongside a downfall of -34.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 6.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.52% during last recorded quarter.