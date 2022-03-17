The clock is ticking: Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

At the end of the latest market close, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) was valued at $103.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $103.65 while reaching the peak value of $104.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $100.48. The stock current value is $102.06.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Leidos Named to World’s Most Ethical Companies® List for Fifth Consecutive Year. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. The award by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, cited Leidos for its unwavering commitment to business integrity. You can read further details here

Leidos Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.39 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $81.07 for the same time period, recorded on 02/15/22.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) full year performance was 4.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leidos Holdings Inc. shares are logging -6.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.07 and $109.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1209735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) recorded performance in the market was 14.80%, having the revenues showcasing 15.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.34B, as it employees total of 43000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.09, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Leidos Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +0.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 971,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LDOS is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Technical breakdown of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Leidos Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leidos Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.41%, alongside a boost of 4.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.62% during last recorded quarter.