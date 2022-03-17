So-Young International Inc. (SY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

So-Young International Inc. (SY) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.75 and reached a high price of $1.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.48. The stock touched a low price of $1.69.Recently in News on December 3, 2021, So-Young Announces Engagement of Legal and Financial Advisors to the Special Committee. So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has retained Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business operating as Kroll, LLC, as its independent financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its independent U.S. legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its evaluation and consideration of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated November 22, 2021, from Mr. Xing Jin, co-founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company that are not already owned by Mr. Jin and his affiliates (the “Buyer Group”) for a purchase price of $5.30 per American Depositary Share (“ADS,” with every 13 ADSs representing 10 Class A ordinary shares), or US$6.89 per Class A ordinary share, in cash in a going private transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). You can read further details here

So-Young International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3400 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) full year performance was -86.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, So-Young International Inc. shares are logging -86.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $12.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1849337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the So-Young International Inc. (SY) recorded performance in the market was -46.08%, having the revenues showcasing -50.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 179.88M, as it employees total of 1564 workers.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1420, with a change in the price was noted -2.80. In a similar fashion, So-Young International Inc. posted a movement of -61.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 578,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

So-Young International Inc. (SY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of So-Young International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.93%, alongside a downfall of -86.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.00% during last recorded quarter.