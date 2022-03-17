Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) was up 14.67%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), which is $0.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.94 after opening rate of $0.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.80 before closing at $0.75.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, AIM ImmunoTech Receives IND Clearance from the U.S. FDA to Advance its Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer. Prof. Casper H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD. You can read further details here

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0600 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) full year performance was -64.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares are logging -66.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 720014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) recorded performance in the market was -6.52%, having the revenues showcasing -20.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.16M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1200, with a change in the price was noted -1.07. In a similar fashion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted a movement of -55.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.90%, alongside a downfall of -64.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.37% during last recorded quarter.