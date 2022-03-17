Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) was valued at $29.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.22 while reaching the peak value of $29.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.17. The stock current value is $29.51.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Media Alert: Rambus to Present Session on Mitigating Fault Injection Attacks at GOMACTech 2022. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS):. You can read further details here

Rambus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.31 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $22.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) full year performance was 39.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rambus Inc. shares are logging -1.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.95 and $29.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1753310 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rambus Inc. (RMBS) recorded performance in the market was -1.29%, having the revenues showcasing 2.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.17B, as it employees total of 690 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rambus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.66, with a change in the price was noted +6.66. In a similar fashion, Rambus Inc. posted a movement of +29.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 999,263 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMBS is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Raw Stochastic average of Rambus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rambus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.82%, alongside a boost of 39.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.95% during last recorded quarter.