Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), which is $4.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.69 after opening rate of $4.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.42 before closing at $4.62.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Helix Energy Solutions Announces Contract Extension for Decommissioning Project in Brazil. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Trident Energy) has exercised their option to extend the field decommissioning contract previously awarded by an additional 12 months. The project, located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 for a period of two years with multiple options to extend. You can read further details here

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) full year performance was -23.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are logging -33.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.88 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2258619 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) recorded performance in the market was 42.95%, having the revenues showcasing 51.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 676.31M, as it employees total of 1327 workers.

Specialists analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.74, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted a movement of +8.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,774,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.78%, alongside a downfall of -23.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.19% during last recorded quarter.