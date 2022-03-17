Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR): Major Movement on the Horizon

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is priced at $29.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.10 and reached a high price of $28.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.87. The stock touched a low price of $26.8992.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Endeavor Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.02 and $35.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 839728 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) recorded performance in the market was -20.12%, having the revenues showcasing -7.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.58B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.86, with a change in the price was noted +4.92. In a similar fashion, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +20.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,672,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDR is recording 4.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.12%. The shares increased approximately by 4.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.19% during last recorded quarter.