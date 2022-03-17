Boiling and ready to burst as RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) last month performance was 55.32%

For the readers interested in the stock health of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU). It is currently valued at $0.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.75, after setting-off with the price of $0.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6453 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.64.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, RISE Education Receives Decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for Conditional Continued Listing. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) (the “Company”) announced today that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing it of a favorable decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to grant the Company’s request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market through June 30, 2022, subject to certain conditions, which include that on or before the same date, the Company shall have completed the previously announced proposed business combination with Dada Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), a leading operation and technology provider serving China’s electric vehicle charging market, evidenced compliance with all applicable initial listing criteria for The Nasdaq Capital Market as required by Listing Rule 5505, and achieved other interim milestones with respect to obtaining shareholder approval of the business combination and completing financial audits of both the Company and NaaS by a specified date. The Company thanks the Nasdaq Stock Market and intends to comply with the aforementioned conditions. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4155 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -87.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -87.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $5.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 676206 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 47.53%, having the revenues showcasing 15.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.14M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

Analysts verdict on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6371, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +2.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,194,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.03%, alongside a downfall of -87.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.14% during last recorded quarter.