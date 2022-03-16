Why is Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) down -82.91% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY). It is currently valued at $5.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.51, after setting-off with the price of $4.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.87 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.88.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, Rubius Therapeutics to Present Updated Results from Single-Agent Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RTX-240 at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Updated Results from Single-Agent Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RTX-240 in Advanced Solid Tumors to be Presented in a Poster at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.47 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) full year performance was -82.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -85.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.01 and $38.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1114548 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) recorded performance in the market was -43.49%, having the revenues showcasing -57.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 492.74M, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.87, with a change in the price was noted -10.51. In a similar fashion, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -65.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 548,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RUBY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Technical breakdown of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

Raw Stochastic average of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.89%, alongside a downfall of -82.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.10% during last recorded quarter.