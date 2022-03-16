Why is Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) up 8.38% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), which is $3.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.78 after opening rate of $3.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.705 before closing at $3.74.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Genworth Financial Receives Ratings Upgrade From S&P. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded the issuer credit ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc. and Genworth Holdings, Inc. to B+ from B. The outlook for the ratings remains positive. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.52 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $3.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 8.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -18.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.21 and $4.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4209687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was -7.41%, having the revenues showcasing -6.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.90B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.10, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of -16.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,441,656 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Genworth Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.75%, alongside a boost of 8.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.48% during last recorded quarter.