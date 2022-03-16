Uxin Limited (UXIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.52

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uxin Limited (UXIN). It is currently valued at $0.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.748, after setting-off with the price of $0.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6102 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.68.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, Uxin Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -36.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -87.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1033289 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -52.66%, having the revenues showcasing -56.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 295.83M, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5661, with a change in the price was noted -1.87. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -71.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,204,287 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.07%, alongside a downfall of -36.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.26% during last recorded quarter.