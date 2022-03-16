Take note of this Trade Activity: Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Under Armour Inc. (UA), which is $15.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.655 after opening rate of $14.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.23 before closing at $14.44.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, BSN SPORTS AND UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCH “WOMEN OF WILL WOMENAR SERIES” IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH. — Free Four-Part Series to Begin on March 9th including Under Armour President Stephanie Pugliese, 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, and more –. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $12.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -25.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -34.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.61 and $23.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1380049 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -19.96%, having the revenues showcasing -24.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.52B.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.74, with a change in the price was noted -3.00. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of -16.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,180,020 in trading volumes.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.99%, alongside a downfall of -25.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.99% during last recorded quarter.