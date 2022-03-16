RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). It is currently valued at $0.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4729, after setting-off with the price of $0.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.391 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.44.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, RiceBran Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7000 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -63.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -77.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1896017 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 16.48%, having the revenues showcasing 3.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.69M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Analysts verdict on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4050, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of -28.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 900,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.91%, alongside a downfall of -63.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.70% during last recorded quarter.