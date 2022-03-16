Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is priced at $3.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.42 and reached a high price of $4.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.41. The stock touched a low price of $3.26.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Danimer Scientific Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Danimer Scientific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.35 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.09 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) full year performance was -91.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -92.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $51.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4028709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was -53.17%, having the revenues showcasing -64.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 402.03M, as it employees total of 282 workers.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.19, with a change in the price was noted -10.58. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of -72.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,571,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Danimer Scientific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.86%, alongside a downfall of -91.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.31% during last recorded quarter.