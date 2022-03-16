Market data suggests positive returns on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

At the end of the latest market close, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) was valued at $385.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $385.29 while reaching the peak value of $423.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $384.0993. The stock current value is $421.82.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.75 per share. The first quarter dividend of $0.75 per share will be paid on April 15, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $504.17 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $351.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) full year performance was 23.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares are logging -27.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $301.53 and $580.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 804948 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) recorded performance in the market was -14.50%, having the revenues showcasing -12.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.62B, as it employees total of 2773 workers.

The Analysts eye on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 476.59, with a change in the price was noted -79.15. In a similar fashion, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. posted a movement of -15.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 413,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MPWR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.86%, alongside a boost of 23.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.12% during last recorded quarter.