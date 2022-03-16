Here is why Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.37%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.348 after opening rate of $2.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.88 before closing at $2.22.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, Blue Star Commences Operations of its Soft-Shell Crab RAS Division. Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that it has commenced operations of its Soft-Shell Crab Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) division. This follows on the recent completion of the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Gault Seafood, LLC (“Gault”) in December 2021. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.80 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.37 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares are logging -76.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508108 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) recorded performance in the market was 17.79%, having the revenues showcasing -36.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.21M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted -5.95. In a similar fashion, Blue Star Foods Corp. posted a movement of -75.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,034,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSFC is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blue Star Foods Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.79%. The shares increased approximately by -2.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.00% during last recorded quarter.