Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). It is currently valued at $1.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.271, after setting-off with the price of $1.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.16.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share. Initiates Quarterly Dividend, Declares Special Dividend &Completes New Buyback of Convertibles totalling $10 million in 2022. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -17.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -30.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $1.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2700512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 26.31%, having the revenues showcasing 13.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 200.83M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0278, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -13.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,105,353 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.14%, alongside a downfall of -17.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.73% during last recorded quarter.