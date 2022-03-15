Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) was up 9.19%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). It is currently valued at $0.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.0274, after setting-off with the price of $0.9701. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.9302 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.88.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Glory Star Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Going Private Proposal. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated March 13, 2022, from Mr. Bing Zhang, founder and CEO of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not already owned by Mr. Bing Zhang for $1.27 per ordinary share in a going private transaction, (the “Proposed Transaction”), subject to certain conditions. The price represents a premium of approximately 44.3% to the closing price of the Company’s ordinary share on March 11, 2022. Mr. Bing Zhang currently beneficially owns approximately 28.9% of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3300 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.8500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/11/22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) full year performance was -73.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -80.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 957069 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recorded performance in the market was -18.58%, having the revenues showcasing -28.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.40M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3062, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of -44.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSMG is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.97%, alongside a downfall of -73.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.30% during last recorded quarter.