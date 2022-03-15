Reason’s why Olin Corporation (OLN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $74.19

Olin Corporation (OLN) is priced at $51.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.01 and reached a high price of $52.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.67. The stock touched a low price of $49.52.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, EUROPEAN EPOXY RESIN PRODUCTION CURTAILED. Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced that it is temporarily curtailing integrated epoxy production at its Stade, Germany facility. During first quarter 2022, Olin has experienced weaker epoxy resin demand in Europe than anticipated, which has been exacerbated by the uncertainty following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Olin is unwilling to sell incremental volume into a poor-quality market and operating the epoxy resin facility at less than 50% operating rates is impractical. As a result of these factors, the record high natural gas and electrical power costs in Europe, and facility maintenance, Olin has decided to suspend Stade epoxy resin production. You can read further details here

Olin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.03 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $44.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Olin Corporation (OLN) full year performance was 53.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olin Corporation shares are logging -20.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.76 and $64.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2264704 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olin Corporation (OLN) recorded performance in the market was -10.24%, having the revenues showcasing -10.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.06B, as it employees total of 7750 workers.

Analysts verdict on Olin Corporation (OLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Olin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, Olin Corporation posted a movement of +1.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,757,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLN is recording 1.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Olin Corporation (OLN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Olin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Olin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.10%, alongside a boost of 53.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.50% during last recorded quarter.