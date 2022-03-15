Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) is on the roll with an average volume of 561.92K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC). It is currently valued at $16.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.79, after setting-off with the price of $18.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.80.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Miner Suffers Fatal Injury at Berwind Mine. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) issued the following statement related to the death of Steven H. Hively of Philippi, West Virginia at the Berwind Mine Complex operated by Ramaco Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company. “We were saddened to learn early this morning that a contract employee working underground at our Berwind Mine Complex in McDowell County, West Virginia passed away. We extend our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Mr. Hively’s family, friends and co-workers. Mr. Hively was an experienced miner employed by GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance, Inc. a longtime independent contractor for the Company. The accident was reported immediately to state and federal safety authorities who, along with the company and contractor, are now investigating. The Company is committed to find the cause of this accident.”. You can read further details here

Ramaco Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.73 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $10.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) full year performance was 238.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ramaco Resources Inc. shares are logging -25.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.83 and $21.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1312611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) recorded performance in the market was 19.34%, having the revenues showcasing 41.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 715.91M, as it employees total of 349 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ramaco Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.75. In a similar fashion, Ramaco Resources Inc. posted a movement of +12.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 550,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for METC is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ramaco Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.01%, alongside a boost of 238.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.01% during last recorded quarter.