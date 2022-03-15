Perhaps this is the right time to buy: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is priced at $12.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.00 and reached a high price of $13.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.98. The stock touched a low price of $12.65.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for March 2022 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $13.48 per Common Share as of February 28, 2022. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for March 2022. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.66 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $12.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was -22.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -32.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.17 and $18.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8742328 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was -15.09%, having the revenues showcasing -18.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.67B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.00, with a change in the price was noted -3.73. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of -22.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,839,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 5.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AGNC Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.58%, alongside a downfall of -22.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.19% during last recorded quarter.