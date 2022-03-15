PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is priced at $19.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.44 and reached a high price of $24.5432, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.88. The stock touched a low price of $22.355.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit on March 1, 2022 and the Bank of America Refining Conference on March 10, 2022. You can read further details here

PBF Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.88 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $13.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) full year performance was 25.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Energy Inc. shares are logging -25.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $25.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1614821 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) recorded performance in the market was 76.41%, having the revenues showcasing 78.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.75B, as it employees total of 3418 workers.

Specialists analysis on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.84, with a change in the price was noted +4.48. In a similar fashion, PBF Energy Inc. posted a movement of +28.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,327,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBF is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 121.92%, alongside a boost of 25.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.89% during last recorded quarter.