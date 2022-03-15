Here is why Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) recent weekly performance of -43.87% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). It is currently valued at $1.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.04, after setting-off with the price of $3.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.96.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, INTRUSION to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 17, 2022. INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after market close. Tony Scott, CEO, and Franklin Byrd, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. You can read further details here

Intrusion Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.16 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $1.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) full year performance was -92.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intrusion Inc. shares are logging -93.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and -30.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.84 and $29.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1015466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) recorded performance in the market was -42.73%, having the revenues showcasing -49.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.00M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

The Analysts eye on Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intrusion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.68, with a change in the price was noted -1.89. In a similar fashion, Intrusion Inc. posted a movement of -48.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 195,900 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTZ is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Intrusion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Intrusion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.48%, alongside a downfall of -92.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -43.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.49% during last recorded quarter.