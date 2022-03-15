First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) was valued at $13.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.00 while reaching the peak value of $13.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.71. The stock current value is $12.87.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2021, FY2021 & Quarterly Dividend Payment; Appoints New CFO. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 10, 2022) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.02 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $9.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -25.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -32.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.29 and $18.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6866543 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 15.84%, having the revenues showcasing 20.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.30B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +3.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,263,305 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.34%, alongside a downfall of -25.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.17% during last recorded quarter.