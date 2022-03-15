Do Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) beta value of 0.30 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII), which is $0.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.82 after opening rate of $0.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7311 before closing at $0.75.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Monday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Monday, March 28, 2022. You can read further details here

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8500 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.5492 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) full year performance was -68.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares are logging -70.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1421877 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) recorded performance in the market was 11.77%, having the revenues showcasing 15.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.54M, as it employees total of 145 workers.

Specialists analysis on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7320, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. posted a movement of -10.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 471,479 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MBII is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

Raw Stochastic average of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.42%, alongside a downfall of -68.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.81% during last recorded quarter.