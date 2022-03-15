AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It is currently valued at $23.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.77, after setting-off with the price of $24.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.20.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, Corvus Gold and AngloGold Ashanti Announce Completion of Acquisition of Corvus by AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold Ashanti”) (JSE: ANG, NYSE: AU) and Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”) between Corvus, 1323606 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (the “Purchaser”) and AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the “Guarantor”). The Purchaser is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti and the Guarantor is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti. Pursuant to the arrangement agreement, dated as of September 13, 2021, by and among Corvus, the Purchaser and the Guarantor, the Purchaser, among other things, acquired the remaining 80.5% of the outstanding common shares of Corvus (the “Corvus Shares”) not already owned by AngloGold Ashanti and its affiliates (collectively, the “AGA Group”). You can read further details here

AngloGold Ashanti Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.96 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $17.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) full year performance was 5.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are logging -11.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.57 and $26.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2033299 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) recorded performance in the market was 15.35%, having the revenues showcasing 26.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.95B, as it employees total of 36952 workers.

Analysts verdict on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AngloGold Ashanti Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.56, with a change in the price was noted +4.71. In a similar fashion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited posted a movement of +24.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,155,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AU is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.13%, alongside a boost of 5.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.37% during last recorded quarter.