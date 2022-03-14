This is to seal it as Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares are up 48.67% from its 52-week low

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2239 and reached a high price of $0.237, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.22. The stock touched a low price of $0.2164.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Rosenfeld, Ph.D., as Executive Director, Genomics and Bioinformatics. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Rosenfeld, Ph.D., as its new Executive Director, Genomics and Bioinformatics. In this role, Dr. Rosenfeld will direct Tonix’s pharmacogenomics efforts including applying artificial intelligence, genome-wide association studies and mathematical modeling techniques to the analysis of patient outcomes in Tonix’s clinical trials. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4250 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was -82.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -85.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16431887 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was -37.66%, having the revenues showcasing -44.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.70M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3668, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of -63.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,551,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.21%, alongside a downfall of -82.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.32% during last recorded quarter.