The clock is ticking: TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

At the end of the latest market close, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) was valued at $2.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.49 while reaching the peak value of $3.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.335. The stock current value is $2.60.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, The Metals Company Welcomes Growing Recognition from Political and Military Leaders of Deep-Sea Nodules’ Potential to Strengthen National Security and Reshore Supply Chains for the Clean Energy Transition. In a letter last week to the U.S. Department of Defense, seventeen retired generals, admirals and officers across four U.S. military branches warned that decades of failure to address domestic critical mineral reserves and processing capacity leave the U.S. extremely vulnerable to supply chain shocks, and called upon the DoD to consider the responsible development of the vast polymetallic nodule resource in the CCZ. You can read further details here

TMC the metals company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.20 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) full year performance was -74.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TMC the metals company Inc. shares are logging -83.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $15.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30778871 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) recorded performance in the market was 25.00%, having the revenues showcasing 10.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 585.70M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the TMC the metals company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted -1.29. In a similar fashion, TMC the metals company Inc. posted a movement of -33.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,288,992 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Raw Stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TMC the metals company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.37%, alongside a downfall of -74.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 85.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 58.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.64% during last recorded quarter.