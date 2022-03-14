TDCX Inc. (TDCX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 323.26K

At the end of the latest market close, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) was valued at $13.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.27 while reaching the peak value of $13.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.63. The stock current value is $9.89.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, TDCX Reports Record FY2021 Revenue and Profit, Adds Record 20 Logos in 2021. TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDCX Inc. shares are logging -67.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.00 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 561246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDCX Inc. (TDCX) recorded performance in the market was -48.36%, having the revenues showcasing -46.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 13308 workers.

Analysts verdict on TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TDCX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.23, with a change in the price was noted -12.91. In a similar fashion, TDCX Inc. posted a movement of -56.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 314,822 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDCX is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TDCX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TDCX Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.36%. The shares increased approximately by -23.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.51% during last recorded quarter.