Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rio Tinto Group (RIO), which is $70.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $74.365 after opening rate of $73.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $72.675 before closing at $72.72.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Rio Tinto Makes All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Full Ownership of Turquoise Hill. Creates a more efficient ownership and governance structure for the Oyu Tolgoi project. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.69 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $66.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -7.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -24.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.10 and $93.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5331627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was 9.51%, having the revenues showcasing 14.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.44B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of -0.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,320,173 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rio Tinto Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.17%, alongside a downfall of -7.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.57% during last recorded quarter.