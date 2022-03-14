Recent Change of -2.15% in the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is priced at $0.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.174 and reached a high price of $0.1743, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.16. The stock touched a low price of $0.1625.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance to Further Develop Metaverse Vocational Education. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Meten International Education Co., Ltd.(“Shenzhen Meten”), had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on March 2, 2022 with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.(“Shengxue”), an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults. Shenzhen Meten and Shengxue expect to cooperate in development and design of new education products and marketing activities, in an effort to develop Shenzhen Meten’s Metaverse education business. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2750 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1519 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -93.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -94.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4839382 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -35.06%, having the revenues showcasing -44.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.16M, as it employees total of 3721 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2940, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -51.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,099,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for METX is recording 6.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.64%, alongside a downfall of -93.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.14% during last recorded quarter.