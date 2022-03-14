Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.93

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $57.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $58.88, after setting-off with the price of $56.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $56.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $58.13.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Occidental Announces Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the tender results of its offers to purchase for cash (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in two separate pools (each, a “Pool”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 28, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing (a) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Pool 1 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,500,000,000 to $1,527,015,840 and (b) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,000,000,000 to $1,289,817,270. Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.60 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 89.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -2.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $59.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48382092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 99.90%, having the revenues showcasing 91.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.13B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.59, with a change in the price was noted +25.02. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +75.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,511,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 2.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 131.99%, alongside a boost of 89.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.63% during last recorded quarter.