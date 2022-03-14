Market data suggests positive returns on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), which is $0.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.35 after opening rate of $0.9461 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7501 before closing at $0.54.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, Guardforce AI Enters into Agreement to Expand Robotics as a Service (RaaS) to China’s Greater Bay Area. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Shenzhen Keweien & Guangzhou Kewei. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -89.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 181261905 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -27.81%, having the revenues showcasing -47.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.53M, as it employees total of 1786 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2960, with a change in the price was noted -2.12. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -73.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,367,787 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.81%. The shares increased approximately by 52.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.68% during last recorded quarter.