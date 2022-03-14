Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) was valued at $4.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.39 while reaching the peak value of $4.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.55. The stock current value is $3.61.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Announces Agreement to Acquire Two Product Tankers. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire two M.R. refined petroleum product tankers, built at SLS Shipbuilding, South Korea in 2008 and at Shin Kurushima Dockyard, Japan in 2011 respectively, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 97,000 dwt, from Brave Maritime for an aggregate purchase price of about $31 million, with delivery on a charter free basis expected by end of May 2022. The Company expects to finance the purchase price with cash-on-hand and new senior secured bank debt for which it is in discussions to secure with an international financial institution. The transaction with Brave Maritime, which is affiliated with members of the Vafias family, was approved by the Company’s audit committee comprised of independent directors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -62.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 802.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $9.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21607116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) recorded performance in the market was 68.69%, having the revenues showcasing 33.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.71M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Technical breakdown of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Imperial Petroleum Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.69%. The shares 6.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 447.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.21% during last recorded quarter.