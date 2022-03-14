Here is why OceanPal Inc. (OP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 23.50%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7889 after opening rate of $0.7795 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.701 before closing at $0.88.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated March 8, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from January 21, 2022 to March 7, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until September 5, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -93.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7611278 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -63.55%, having the revenues showcasing -71.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.53M.

Market experts do have their say about OceanPal Inc. (OP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OceanPal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OceanPal Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.55%. The shares 18.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.54% during last recorded quarter.