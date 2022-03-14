CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is on the roll with an average volume of 74.20K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) was valued at $2.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.95 while reaching the peak value of $3.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.90. The stock current value is $3.25.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, CPI Aerostructures Appoints Dorith Hakim as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Former Group Vice President of Parker Hannifin Aerospace to Lead the Company. You can read further details here

CPI Aerostructures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.36 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) full year performance was -32.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares are logging -53.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 523480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) recorded performance in the market was 19.05%, having the revenues showcasing 26.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.01M, as it employees total of 267 workers.

Analysts verdict on CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPI Aerostructures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.63, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, CPI Aerostructures Inc. posted a movement of +21.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,641 in trading volumes.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CPI Aerostructures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CPI Aerostructures Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.83%, alongside a downfall of -32.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.95% during last recorded quarter.