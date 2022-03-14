Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) was valued at $16.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.87 while reaching the peak value of $16.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.87. The stock current value is $15.04.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, Cenovus announces 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered record oil sands production in the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to total upstream output of more than 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d)1 and almost 792,000 BOE/d1 for the full year. The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $2.2 billion and adjusted funds flow of $1.9 billion. With free funds flow of $1.1 billion in the quarter, and proceeds from recent divestitures, net debt was below $9.6 billion at year end, a reduction of more than $1.4 billion from the end of the third quarter and $3.5 billion in 2021 following the acquisition of Husky Energy. Total long-term debt was $12.4 billion as at December 31, 2021, down nearly $1.7 billion from January 1, 2021, and expected to decrease by approximately US$384 million on February 9 when Cenovus redeems the remaining principal amount of its notes due in 2023 and 2024. As part of its plan to enhance shareholder returns, Cenovus continues to buy back common shares under its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) and as of February 7 had repurchased approximately 26 million common shares at a volume weighted price of $16.31 per share. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.84 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 90.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -10.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.16 and $16.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8537412 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 31.35%, having the revenues showcasing 31.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.15B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.54, with a change in the price was noted +3.55. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +30.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,401,264 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical breakdown of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cenovus Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.71%, alongside a boost of 90.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.35% during last recorded quarter.