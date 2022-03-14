Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), which is $34.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.96 after opening rate of $30.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.665 before closing at $30.47.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Full-Year Ended December 31, 2021. Reports Net Revenues of $120.9 Million for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.96 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $22.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) full year performance was 77.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging 10.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.91 and $30.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1230410 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) recorded performance in the market was 47.27%, having the revenues showcasing 60.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B, as it employees total of 1980 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.41, with a change in the price was noted +15.27. In a similar fashion, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +80.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 286,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPH is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.37%, alongside a boost of 77.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.21% during last recorded quarter.