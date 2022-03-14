Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -5.46%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), which is $0.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.30 after opening rate of $0.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.80 before closing at $0.69.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, Altamira Therapeutics Reports Positive In Vitro Efficacy Data for Bentrio Nasal Spray in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 Omicron Variant. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio™ nasal spray in vitro against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. You can read further details here

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6208 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) full year performance was -78.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -82.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $5.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16772965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) recorded performance in the market was -47.94%, having the revenues showcasing -35.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.10M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4660, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. posted a movement of -48.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,757,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.23%, alongside a downfall of -78.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.69% during last recorded quarter.