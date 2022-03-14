AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI): Up ahead of its competition

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is priced at $3.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.02 and reached a high price of $3.435, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.42. The stock touched a low price of $2.7801.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World. Deroose acquisition brings multi-national operations, over 2.11 million square feet in laboratory and greenhouse facilities, and a proprietary portfolio of genetic IP for plantation and food crops. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -62.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17277652 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was 51.44%, having the revenues showcasing 46.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.41M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +55.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,048,173 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.44%. The shares increased approximately by 75.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.51% during last recorded quarter.