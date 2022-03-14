17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ): How investors can get the most out of their investments

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is priced at $2.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.27 and reached a high price of $2.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.28. The stock touched a low price of $2.27.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), an education technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.55 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) full year performance was -94.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -94.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $46.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 718135 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) recorded performance in the market was 92.00%, having the revenues showcasing 54.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.39M, as it employees total of 3156 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -27.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 397,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Raw Stochastic average of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.83%, alongside a downfall of -94.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.84% during last recorded quarter.