Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is on the roll with an average volume of 780.03K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), which is $42.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $42.95 after opening rate of $40.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.62 before closing at $39.38.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Warrior Met Coal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Achieved largest quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share in three yearsSuccessfully completed debt refinancing to position Company for long term successSets out guidance for 2022. You can read further details here

Warrior Met Coal Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.95 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $24.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) full year performance was 116.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares are logging 3.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.07 and $41.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1590522 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) recorded performance in the market was 66.28%, having the revenues showcasing 84.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.19B, as it employees total of 417 workers.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.55, with a change in the price was noted +16.32. In a similar fashion, Warrior Met Coal Inc. posted a movement of +61.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 794,736 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCC is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Warrior Met Coal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.15%, alongside a boost of 116.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.35% during last recorded quarter.