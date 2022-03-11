Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tidewater Inc. (TDW) was up 6.08%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tidewater Inc. (TDW). It is currently valued at $18.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.87, after setting-off with the price of $17.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.76.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021, of $105.2 million and $371.0 million, respectively, compared with $91.9 million and $397.0 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Tidewater’s net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021, were $37.9 million ($0.92 per share) and $129.0 million ($3.14 per share), respectively, compared with $29.2 million ($0.72 per share) and $196.2 million ($4.86 per share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit loss expense, inventory obsolescence, loss on debt extinguishment and severance expenses totaling $26.2 million and $28.4 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2021 of $11.7 million ($0.28 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 of $100.6 million ($2.45 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guarantee obligation, inventory obsolescence and severance expenses totaling $6.2 million and $130.6 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share). You can read further details here

Tidewater Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.87 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $10.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) full year performance was 32.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tidewater Inc. shares are logging 0.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $18.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542815 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) recorded performance in the market was 75.91%, having the revenues showcasing 66.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 727.79M, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tidewater Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.77, with a change in the price was noted +6.35. In a similar fashion, Tidewater Inc. posted a movement of +50.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 221,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDW is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tidewater Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.34%, alongside a boost of 32.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.58% during last recorded quarter.