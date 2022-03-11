Planet Labs PBC (PL) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.79M

At the end of the latest market close, Planet Labs PBC (PL) was valued at $4.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.00 while reaching the peak value of $5.2364 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.94. The stock current value is $4.96.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, Planet to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the year ended January 31, 2022, after market close on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Labs PBC shares are logging -59.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.28 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536411 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Labs PBC (PL) recorded performance in the market was -18.86%, having the revenues showcasing -56.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 727 workers.

Specialists analysis on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Planet Labs PBC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted -4.98. In a similar fashion, Planet Labs PBC posted a movement of -50.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,311,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.86%. The shares increased approximately by 2.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.04% during last recorded quarter.