Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) was valued at $7.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.75 while reaching the peak value of $8.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.65. The stock current value is $8.69.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Lightwave Logic to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference taking place in Dana Point, California. You can read further details here

Lightwave Logic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.79 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.54 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) full year performance was 636.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are logging -57.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 727.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $20.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) recorded performance in the market was -41.60%, having the revenues showcasing -53.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lightwave Logic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Lightwave Logic Inc. posted a movement of -3.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,152,125 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Lightwave Logic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.72%, alongside a boost of 636.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.28% during last recorded quarter.